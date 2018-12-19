IndiGo announces flight tickets from Rs 1,799 on new routes

IndiGo’s non-stop flights to Kannur will start from 25 January 2019. Photo: Ramesh Pathania/ Mint

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo will operate daily non-stop return flights from Kannur to Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hubli with fares at a starting an all-inclusive price of Rs 1,799. These non-stop flights to Kannur will start from 25 January 2019. This will be IndiGo’s 67th domestic destination.

IndiGo last month announced the addition of Bhopal and Jabalpur to its network as its 65th and 66th destinations, respectively. The airline also said it would operate daily non-stop flights between Bhopal and Hyderabad and between Jabalpur and Hyderabad with effect from 5 January 2019 at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,999.

IndiGo also introduced non-stop flights between Allahabad and Bengaluru. With a fleet of 195 Airbus A320 and 12 ATR aircraft, IndiGo operates over 1,300 daily flights and connects 49 domestic and 13 international destinations.

SpiceJet is starting eight new direct flights from Hyderabad connecting Kolkata, Pune and Coimbatore starting 1 January. The airline has also announced special promotional fares starting at Rs 2,699 on the Hyderabad-Kolkata route, Rs 2,429 on the Hyderabad-Pune route, Rs 2,209 on the Pune-Hyderabad route, Rs 2,809 on the Hyderabad-Coimbatore route, Rs 2,309 on the Coimbatore-Hyderabad route and Rs 3,199 on the Kolkata-Hyderabad route.

Recently, GoAir started direct flight services to Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai from Kannur. Kannur is GoAir’s 24th destination in its domestic network.

Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the newly constructed Kannur International Airport (KIA) on 9 December 2018.