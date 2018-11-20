Bharti Airtel signs for over $2 billion loan amid threat of ratings cut
Sunil Bharti Mittal-led Bharti Airtel has agreed to two- and three-year bilateral loans with 10 to 12 lenders
Mumbai: Bharti Airtel Ltd. is raising more than $2 billion in loans from banks, as India’s second-biggest wireless carrier faces increased competition at home and the threat of a ratings downgrade to junk.
The company, controlled by billionaire Sunil Bharti Mittal, has agreed to two- and three-year bilateral loans with 10 to 12 lenders, according to people with knowledge of the matter, who are not authorized to speak publicly and asked not to be identified.
Moody’s Investors Service on November 8 put Bharti’s Baa3 rating, its lowest investment-grade evaluation, on review for downgrade citing low levels of profitability and higher debt levels to fund capital spending.
A price war for Indian customers has worsened since billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd debuted with free services in 2016. Bharti delayed plans for an initial public offering of its Africa unit due to the turmoil in emerging markets, people with knowledge of the matter said last month.
Also read: Bharti Airtel’s African safari takes a curious turn
The all-in cost for Bharti’s dollar loan, which includes margin and upfront fees for the deals, is about 110-120 basis points over London interbank offered rate, according to people familiar with the deal. A Bharti spokesman declined to comment on the transaction.
Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) B.V., a company unit, signed for separate bilateral loans totaling over 1.75 billion euros ($2 billion) with more than 10 lenders, people familiar with the matter said.
Also read: How Vodafone Idea’s $3.5 bn fundraising will impact telecom in India
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Companies »
- OK Tata Jet or not, smooth ride to defy India carriers
- Shapoorji Pallonji Group plans $1 billion share sale of solar unit
- Nissan CEO turns on mentor Carlos Ghosn in ‘despair’ over misconduct
- General Electric shakes up power unit leadership, taps retired executive to help
- CropIn Technology raises $8 million from Chiratae Ventures, Gates Foundation
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Samsung Galaxy A9 with four cameras launched, prices start at Rs 36,999
- Rupee gains for 6th day against US dollar, set for longest winning run in a year
- Reliance MF to launch fund offer for CPSE ETF to raise up to Rs, 8,000 crore
- Oil prices drop as broad market sell-off outweighs supply concerns
- Opinion | Separating the Renault-Nissan twins would be bloody