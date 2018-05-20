Avendus Capital’s Ocean Dial launches equities focused AIF

Avendus Capital acquired Ocean Dial, a UK-based asset management company, in August last year. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: Ocean Dial Asset Management Ltd, an asset management company owned by financial services firm Avendus Capital, has launched an equity public markets focused alternative investment fund (AIF), a senior company executive said. The asset manger is looking to raise up to Rs1,500 crore for the new fund.

Avendus acquired Ocean Dial, a UK-based asset management company, in August last year. As of April, Ocean Dial managed assets worth over $600 million.

This is the first time Ocean Dial, which so far helped investors in the UK and Europe invest in Indian stocks, is raising capital from Indian investors.

“We are looking to the build out the India piece for Ocean Dial. We have launched Ocean Dial Systematic Equity Fund, which is a category III AIF (alternative investment fund) that will invest in equities. Its universe is Nifty50 and it aims to generate returns over the benchmark and try to beat it by around 3-5%,” said Dhiren Mehta, chief executive officer at Ocean Dial India.

Mehta added that the differentiating feature of the fund is its aim to reduce risk by reducing volatility and drawdowns.

“It is supposed to give less pain to the investors when there are deeper corrections in the market. Besides creating a long-only portfolio, it actually risk-manages the exposure to equities by hedging on a dynamic basis and that’s what helps stop the fall. In fact, the way the fund is structured, it ends up giving a positive performance when there are corrections,” said Mehta.

The Ocean Dial Systematic Equity Fund is an open-ended fund with monthly redemptions and subscriptions. The fund has raised close to Rs50 crore from an anchor group that includes its board members and the investment team. The fund is managed by B.V. Tatavarthy, who earlier worked with Barclays and Lehman Brothers.

Given the current volatility in stock markets, the fund should be able to attract strong investor interest, Mehta said.

“This is attractive for people who have large equity exposures. The way equity markets are, in terms of Indian macros, global macros and the volatility in terms of elections coming in 2019, weaker currency, higher interest rates, people are unsure whether they should be putting money into equity or take some money off,” he said.

Apart from the Systematic Equity Fund, Ocean Dial will also introduce its other investment strategies in India over the next 12-18 months, Mehta added. These include an open-ended multicap fund and a small and midcap fund.

Ocean Dial is also looking to expand its fundraising and distribution to other new markets too.

“From an Ocean Dial offshore fund perspective, we are looking to expand the reach, in terms of distribution and raising capital, to the US, Asia and Japan,” said Mehta.

The new fund from Ocean Dial is part of Avendus’ growth plans for its asset management business, which in the last 12-18 months has seen strong fundraising traction.

Avendus launched its alternative asset management business focused on listed companies in 2017 with the Avendus Absolute Return Fund, a hedge fund led by Andrew Holland and Vaibhav Sanghavi, which managed to raise around Rs3,300 crore as of October 2017.

In April, Avendus said the Avendus Enhanced Return Fund, its second hedge fund, crossed Rs1,000 crore in assets under management in the four months since launch. The fund is managed by the Holland-Sanghavi team.

Last week, Mint reported that Avendus Capital is in talks with potential investors to raise a $300-million consumer sector-focused fund.

Other business verticals of Avendus Capital—wealth management and non-banking financial services company (NBFC)—too, are raising funds.