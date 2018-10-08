Bargain during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale using Google Assistant bot

Built with DialogFlow on Google Assistant and powered by Google Cloud Platform, the bot uses Google’s Natural Language processing and Machine Learning expertise. Photo: Mint

Flipkart’s five-day flagship Big Billion Days sale, which begins from October 10, is promising you not just good deals but also a bargaining experience using a bot from Google Assistant. Flipkart today announced that it had partnered Google Zoo, the creative think tank for brands and agencies, to launch “The Big Billion Days ka Boss”.

Every day, Flipkart will release two new products for customers to haggle over. Customers looking for the latest products at the best price will be able to do so through voice-based conversations with the Flipkart Hagglebot on Google Assistant, available on Android and iOS devices.

At the end of the day, a ‘Boss’ will be crowned, based on her negotiation skills and how good a bargain she drives. The deal secured on each item will then become the price of that product for everyone else. The winner will walk away with a free product.

In addition, limited-edition deals will be available exclusively through Hagglebot’s AI-based platform in a a pioneering initiative.

Google Zoo worked very closely with Flipkart to develop the voice-based bot that provides buyers a haggling experience they are accustomed to in their local market.

“Bargaining is rooted in our culture and we have now integrated that with the convenience of online shopping. We hope our customers have a great time with this unique, rich and immersive experience,” said Kartikeya Bhandari, head of brand marketing at Flipkart.

Built with DialogFlow on Google Assistant and powered by Google Cloud Platform, the bot uses Google’s natural language processing and machine learning expertise. “The Flipkart Hagglebot experience should feel very natural and respond quickly across a large range of devices. We hope Flipkart customers love this next-generation voice experience,” said Gene Brutty, creative director, ZOO, Google APAC.