Former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer creates tech startup incubator

San Francisco: Former Yahoo chief executive officer (CEO) Marissa Mayer is starting a technology business incubator, Lumi Labs, with longtime colleague Enrique Munoz Torres.

The venture will focus on consumer media and artificial intelligence, according to the company’s website, which is set against a backdrop of snow-covered peaks. Lumi means snow in Finnish, Mayer told the New York Times, which reported the news earlier on Wednesday.

The next project for Mayer, who was an early employee at Google and worked there until leaving to run Yahoo in 2012, had been a matter of considerable speculation in Silicon Valley. She left Yahoo, once a leading search engine and web destination, after it was sold to Verizon Communications Inc. last year.

Lumi is based in Palo Alto, California, in the office where Mayer began her career at Google, she told the Times. Bloomberg