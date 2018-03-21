Jeff Bezos ducks tech doldrums as Larry Ellison’s wealth falls $4.5 billion
New York: Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, added $3.3 billion to his net worth on Tuesday even as the fortunes of fellow technology tycoons took a tumble. The founders of Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc. and Oracle Corp. lost a combined $6.7 billion.
Oracle chairman Larry Ellison led the way, dropping $4.5 billion, with shares of the software giant tumbling 9.4% as it forecast slowing sales growth for cloud-related products. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg’s wealth slid $1.8 billion, bringing his two-day decline to $6.7 billion as the world’s biggest social network continued to grapple with fallout from a data leak. Alphabet’s Larry Page and Sergey Brin lost about $100 million each on Tuesday.
Bezos, the Amazon.com Inc. founder, has added $32.8 billion to his net worth since the start of the year, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. That’s more than the individual market capitalizations of 63% of companies in the S&P 500 Index. Bloomberg
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Thanks to renewables, thermal power sector may remain distressed for a long time
The growth rate of contract workers has been far higher than that of directly employed workers
Investors sulk as GSPL takes debt load off GSPC’s back
Dear government, pay up to get a good demand for your bonds
Deteriorating health of India’s labour-intensive sectors