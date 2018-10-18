Universal Sportsbiz raises $13.5 million from Accel Partners, others

Universal Sportsbiz plans to utilise the funds to grow its offline retail network across key markets. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based fashion startup Universal Sportsbiz Pvt. Ltd. (USPL) has raised $13.5 million (Rs 100 crore) in Series E funding round led by existing investor Accel Partners, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

Previously, Alteria Capital, which invested $4.6 million in debt in USPL in March, also pumped in $1 million in the new round.

The new round of investment values the company at $160 million ( Rs 1,200 crore), against $100 million last year, it said. Till date, the fashion startup has raised $13.5 million in five funding rounds.

USPL plans to utilise the funds to grow its offline retail network across key markets and expand its portfolio of brands while investing in technology.

“The company has added tremendous value through its differentiated brands and as it moves forward to accelerate growth, we are excited to strengthen our partnership with them,” said Mahendran Balachandran, partner at Accel Partners India.

Founded in 2012 by Anjana Reddy, USPL has forged multiple partnerships with famous sports and movie personalities to co-create apparel brands, which are sold to customers via online and offline channels.

“The fresh capital infusion will help us double down on our efforts to take the company to a new orbit... We strongly believe that each of USPL’s brands has the potential to emerge a multi-million dollar global brand, and with this investment there is no looking back,” according to Reddy, founder and chief executive officer at USPL.

The company plans to enhance its presence across its portfolio of fashion brands, including WROGN, a premier fashion brand inspired by Virat Kohli; Jacqueline Fernandez’s IMARA; and Ms.Taken, a western wear line in tie-up with actress Kriti Sanon.

It is looking to expand to over 1,300 stores from the current 305 in the next two years. The brands are also sold at big retail chains such as Shoppers Stop and on online marketplaces, including Myntra, Jabong, and Flipkart.

“Anjana and her team have been extremely creative and diligent in building strong brands such as Wrogn and Imara, which has resulted in a strong consumer brand platform. We are very excited to contribute further to this fantastic journey,” said Vinod Murali, co-founder and managing partner, Alteria Capital.