Dispute over dues to be settled in 10 days, RCom tells SC

Reliance Communications chairman Anil Ambani. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

New Delhi: Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) told the Supreme Court on Thursday that its dispute over dues would be settled in 10 days. The court was hearing a contempt plea by Ericsson for non-payment of Rs 550 crore by RCom against a 30 September deadline.

RCom had moved the top court on 19 March seeking a stay on orders of the Bombay High Court and the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai bench, barring it from selling its wireless assets to Reliance Jio without prior approval.

The company was joined by SBI which approached the court on 20 March seeking approval for the sale of RCom’s assets to Reliance Jio.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on 30 May stayed the corporate insolvency resolution process initiated against the Anil Ambani-owned RCom and two group companies, Reliance Infratel and Reliance Telecom.

The NCLAT order came after telecom equipment manufacturer Ericsson, which had initiated insolvency proceedings, accepted RCom’s offer to pay Rs 550 crore by 30 September.

Ericsson had signed a seven-year deal with RCom in 2014 to operate and manage its nationwide telecom network. After non-payment of dues since 2016, Ericsson moved the NCLT under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code against RCom and its two subsidiaries, Reliance Infratel and Reliance Telecom, in September 2017.

With the insolvency process stayed, RCom can now go ahead with its Rs 18,100 crore deal with Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio for the sale of assets mortgaged with different banks.