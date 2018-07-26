Bharti Airtel posts surprise Q1 profit, helped by tax gains
Bharti Airtel’s profit fell 73.5% to ₹ 97.3 crore but beat analyst estimates of ₹308 crore loss
Last Published: Thu, Jul 26 2018. 05 31 PM IST
Bengaluru: India’s Bharti Airtel Ltd posted a surprise Q1 profit on Thursday, helped by tax gains in the period. Profit fell 73.5% to ₹ 97.3 crore ($14.17 million) for the quarter ended 30 June, as a pricing war that has upended the telecoms sector continued to weigh on the mobile carrier. The company had reported a profit of ₹ 367 crore a year earlier. Analysts, on average, expected a net loss of ₹ 308 crore, according to estimates by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue fell about 9% to ₹ 20,080 crore, the company said in a statement.
First Published: Thu, Jul 26 2018. 05 28 PM IST
