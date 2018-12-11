Cognizant to acquire US-based content agency Mustache
The size of the deal was, however, not disclosed
New Delhi: IT major Cognizant on Tuesday said it is acquiring Mustache, a privately-held creative content agency based in New York.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2019 subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, a statement by Cognizant said.
The size of the deal was, however, not disclosed.
Founded in 2010, Mustache specialises in creating original and branded content for digital, broadcast and social mediums. Its clients include brands such as A&E Networks, Brand USA, Google, Grammarly, L’Oréal, Netflix, and Viceland.
Post acquisition, Mustache’s team of content experts will become part of Cognizant Interactive, the statement said.
Mustache’s team includes creative directors, strategists, art directors, writers, producers, animators, graphic designers, video editors, and post production specialists.
“Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) are looking for a single-source, at-scale provider to help them with the capabilities they need to win in the experience economy. “Creating engaging content remains a singular challenge due to the demands of ‘always on’ social media channels, especially when it comes to video,” Cognizant Senior VP and Global Head of Cognizant Interactive Donna Tuths said.
With the addition of Mustache, Cognizant Interactive is even better positioned to fill this need, Tuths added.
More From Companies »
- Isha Ambani wedding in Mumbai tomorrow: Antilla decked up
- Byju’s raises $400 million in new funding round; values start-up at $4 billion
- Best tech companies to work in India has a govt organisation in top 10
- WPP to spend £300 million in restructuring over three years
- RBI slaps Rs 1 crore fine on Indian Bank for violating cyber security norms
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- New Brexit vote will be before January 21, says UK PM’s spokesman
- Byju’s raises $400 million in new funding round; values start-up at $4 billion
- Indiabulls Ventures promoter Sameer Gehlaut, 5 others settle case with Sebi
- Harish Rao wins Siddipet for third time, may set record
- IIM Ahmedabad to conduct management training programmes for CAs
Mark to Market »
- Steel stocks get winter chill as China demand issues resurface
- Why Uday Kotak’s defiance is scaring his bank’s investors
- Exit RBI governor Urjit Patel, enter wrath of the markets?
- The government has a troubling message for minority shareholders
- Opec-allies’ output cut may not amount to big shift in oil prices