Wow air offers flight tickets to US, Canada at Rs 13, 499

Wow air’s Rs 13,499 offer is valid for travel between December 2018 and March 2019. Photo: Alamy

New Delhi: You can now fly to the US, UK, Canada and Iceland from Delhi by spending just Rs 13,499. Iceland’s long-haul budget airline Wow air is making its entry into the Indian market by offering ultra low fares for services from New Delhi to North America and Europe. Wow air’s Rs 13,499 offer is valid for travel between December 2018 and March 2019. The booking can be done till 28 September 2018. The fare will be available to passengers booking their tickets online through the WOW air website.

Without disclosing the total number of seats on offer, the airline said, “This is a limited inventory sale, subject to availability of seats.”

“Our disruptive fares have been met with a strong demand and it clearly reflects the need for affordable travel between India and North America,” PTI quoted Wow Air’s founder and CEO Skuli Mogensen as saying.

The cheapest flights to the US, UK, Canada and Iceland from New Delhi start from Rs 13, 499, inclusive of all taxes. You can travel from New Delhi to Boston, Montreal, Detroit, San Francisco, Washington DC, Toronto, Reykjavik, Chicago, Los Angeles, St Louis, Pittsburgh via Keflavík International Airport for as low as Rs13,499. But the fare does not include meals or the facility to check in baggage, for which there will be a minor extra fee. Passengers can carry only one personal item, which could be a small bag, but should not be more than 10 kg.

To begin with, Wow air will operate three weekly flights connecting passengers to North America and Europe over their hub in Reykjavik, and from January, the frequency will be increased to five weekly flights.

Wow air’s launch of India operations coincides with efforts of the Union and state governments to make air travel more affordable and accessible to all.

Wow air is an Icelandic low-cost carrier operating services between Iceland, Europe and North America. The airline is headquartered in Reykjavík and based at Keflavík International Airport.