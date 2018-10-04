Star India seen earning ₹400 crore from Pro Kabbadi League starting 7 October

Star India, which has already sold 80% of ad inventory, is expected to clock ₹200 crore from TV advertising. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Star India, the principal owner of Pro Kabbadi League, is likely to earn ₹400 crore in revenue from the tournament beginning 7 October. This would include sponsorships—team, on-air and on-ground as well as gate receipts. The sixth edition of the league will be telecast on Star India’s sports network, along with video streaming platform Hotstar.

The broadcaster, which has already sold 80% of ad inventory, is expected to clock ₹200 crore from TV advertising, said top media buyers at advertising agencies. Star is selling ad spots at the rate of ₹1 -2 lakh for a 10 second slot.

“The advertiser response is as good as it was last year. The league falls in the peak festival season and will benefit in terms of advertising. While majority inventory will be dominated by sponsors, I expect a rush in spot buying by multiple brands by the end of the week,” said Jigar Rambhia, national director, sports and entertainment partnerships, Wavemaker India.

While Vivo continues to be league’s title sponsor, Coca-Cola owned beverage brand Thums Up is the new ‘powered by’ sponsor. Meanwhile, Tata Motors, which has been associated with team UP Yoddha for three years, has come on board as associate sponsor for the first time. Bajaj Electricals Ltd and Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd are other two associate sponsors.

Meanwhile, the 12 teams are expected to collectively earn between ₹60 and ₹80 crore in sponsorship money. Teams like Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers are expected to bring in higher revenue, between ₹5 crore and ₹6 crore each, compared to Dabang Delhi K.C which will earn ₹3 to ₹4 crore due to differences in performance and spectator interest, said media buyers. The central on-ground sponsorship is expected to pull ₹130 crore.

“From the first season onwards, brands have resisted to put money in kabbadi at the team level but with time things are improving. However, we still witness sponsors waiting till the last moment to grab a good deal. As the league matures and finds loyal followers this would change,” said Ritesh Nath, vice-president, Cornerstone Sport , a Mumbai-based agency.

The league, which was founded in 2014 by Mashal Sports Pvt. Ltd, has 74% stake of Star and the rest is owned by sports management company Mashal.