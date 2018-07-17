Airbus appoints Ashish Saraf as head of its India helicopter division
Airbus appoints Ashish Saraf at a time when the French aviation company is competing on several military helicopter projects in India
Last Published: Tue, Jul 17 2018. 09 13 PM IST
Mumbai: Airbus SE has appointed Airbus India vice-president Ashish Saraf as the head of the helicopter division of Airbus India at a time when the company is competing on several military helicopter projects in India, the French aviation major said on Tuesday.
Saraf, who takes over the role from Xavier Hay, has been working to enhance the company’s industrial footprint by focusing on the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiatives.
Before joining Airbus, Saraf was the India head of Tata Sikorsky and led Sikorsky’s industrialisation and strategic partnerships. Tata Sikorsky is a joint venture between Sikorsky Aircraft Co USA and Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (India), which is also competing for the military helicopter projects.
First Published: Tue, Jul 17 2018. 09 02 PM IST
