Parag Milk buys ColoPlus patent from ColoPlus AB

Mumbai: Parag Milk Foods Ltd, said on Thursday that it has bought the patent and know-how for ColoPlus from Swedish research organisation ColoPlus AB, which had launched its first 100% natural immunity booster. The patent works on Colostrum, the first milk of the cow after giving birth, which helps it to retain its goodness and is said to be equivalent to that of a mother’s first milk, the company said.

Colostrum is known to be rich in bovine immunoglobulin. Traditionally, it is consumed in India in the form of sweets mixed with sugar or jaggery. It is also available in the form of a capsule sold by pharmaceutical companies.

The ColoPlus technology will be used to convert colostrum into a powder, enriched with immunoglobulins and probiotics. It will be marketed by the company as Go Colo Power. “Colostrum is rich in essential immunoglobulins and nutrients that helps in increasing the resistance to diseases. The health benefits of this milk is not just limited to newborns, but is beneficial for people of all age groups,” said Conny Hagman, chief executive officer, ColoPlus.

Go Colo Power will be sold online and in chemist stores, modern trade and premium or top-end corner shops. It will be available in 200 gm sachets priced at ₹ 750. “We expect to capture a 7-10% marketshare of the ₹ 3,000 crore health and welness space in the next three years,” said Devendra Shah, chairman, Parag Milk Foods.

The dairy sector is expected to grow from ₹ 5.7 trillion in fiscal 2018 to ₹ 7.5 trillion in 2020-21, according to Crisil Ltd, a global analytics company. The revenue from value-added dairy products is expected to grow at a healthier 14-15% per annum over the next three fiscals years, or 50% faster than the overall sector’s growth rate, said Crisil.

In the past two years, Parag has been focusing on expanding its value-added health and nutrition business. Last year, the company had launched whey protein powders and drinks. In a presentation on its website, the company said that it will also enter the infant nutrition powder business.