Porsche Cayenne Turbo’s India launch in June, bookings open

New Delhi: Luxury sports car maker Porsche on Monday announced opening of bookings for its flagship SUV, Cayenne Turbo, priced at Rs1.92 crore (ex-showroom India).

The third generation of the Cayenne Turbo will arrive at showrooms in India from June onwards, the company said in a statement. “The new Cayenne Turbo represents the start of an exciting introduction phase for us, with the Cayenne and Cayenne E-Hybrid also set to arrive in showrooms later this year,” Porsche India director Pavan Shetty said.

The vehicle is powered by a four-litre V8 bi-turbo petrol engine which delivers 550hp and can reach a top speed of 286km/hr. It is equipped with a host of luxury features such as surround sound system, 18-way sport seats, integrated headrests and the multi-function sports steering wheel, among others.