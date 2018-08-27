Colgate-Palmolive appoints Mukul Deoras as chairman of India unit
Mukul Deoras was the chief marketing officer of the New York-headquartered parent since 2015
Consumer products goods company Colgate-Palmolive India Ltd announced the appointment of Mukul Deoras as chairman for the Indian unit on Monday.
Deoras was the chief marketing officer of the New York-headquartered parent since 2015 and prior to that the president of the oral care and personal care major’s Asia operations. In the past, from January 2010 to January 2012, Deoras had also served as managing director for the India unit besides leading the company’s Thailand business and global personal care marketing function.
Deoras comes back to a role in India at a time when the company is losing some of its shine due to rising competitive intensity led by herbal and natural brands like Patanjali Ayurved Ltd’s Dant Kanti toothpaste.
Prior to joining Colgate-Palmolive, Deoras, a graduate of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, held positions in marketing and sales at Hindustan Unilever Ltd from 1984 to 2004.
Deoras replaces Vinod Nambiar as chairman of the board of directors who resigned for personal reasons earlier this month. Nambiar will cease to be a director with effect from 1 September.
The Colgate-Palmolive stock closed at Rs 157.80, down by 0.95% on the Bombay Stock Exchange whereas the Sensex was up by 1.16% at 38,694.11 points.
