Airbus appoints former P&W executive Anand Stanley as India president

Mumbai: French aerospace major Airbus SE has appointed former Pratt & Whitney Co. Inc. and Lockheed Martin Corp. executive Anand Stanley as president and managing director of its India unit, the company said in a statement today. Anand Stanley, who takes over from Pierre de Bausset as the head of the company’s Indian unit, will join Airbus India on 1 October 2018.

Airbus SE, which is looking to bag key defence contracts in India, hopes to benefit from Stanley’s experience in the Indian market. “His knowledge of the Indian market will deepen Airbus’ commitment to the local aerospace and defence industries, and will drive its indigenisation to boost India’s economic growth,” Airbus SE said in a statement.

“Anand will pursue the consolidation of Airbus businesses in India with a view to further reinforcing the position of the group for long-term success and growth in India,” the statement added.

Stanley, 41, had earlier worked in companies like The Linde Group, Pratt & Whitney and Sikorsky, among others.

“An announcement about Pierre’s future role will be made in due course,” Airbus said.