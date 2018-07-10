IndusInd Q1 results: Net profit surges 24%, NPAs stable

As a percentage of total loans, IndusInd Bank’s gross NPAs stood at 1.15%, as compared to 1.17% in the previous quarter . Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Indusind Bank Ltd on Tuesday reported a 23.81% jump in its June quarter net profit on the back of higher net interest income and other income. Net profit for the quarter stood at Rs 1035.72 crore, against Rs836.55 crore a year ago. According to Bloomberg analysts’ estimates, the bank was expected to post a profit of Rs 1,030.70 crore.

Net interest income (NII), or the core income a bank earns by giving loans, increased 19.64% to Rs 2122.43 crore versus Rs 1,774.06 crore last year. Other income was at Rs 1301.60 crore, up 11.51% from Rs 1167.26 crore a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies was up 12.92% to Rs 350.01 crore in the quarter from Rs 309.97 crore a year ago. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, they rose 4.31% from Rs 335.55 crore.

Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) advanced 36.88% to Rs1740.62 crore at the end of the June quarter from Rs 1271.68 crore in the same quarter last year.

As a percentage of total loans, gross NPAs stood at 1.15% as compared to 1.17% in the previous quarter and 1.09% in the year-ago quarter. Net NPAs were at 0.51% in the June quarter compared to 0.51% in the previous quarter and 0.44% in the same quarter last year.

At 1.26 pm, Indusind Bank shares were trading at Rs 1953.80 on BSE, down 0.04% from its previous close while India’s benchmark Sensex Index gained 0.62% to 36,158.11 points.