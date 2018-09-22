IL&FS unit chief resigns amid default crisis at group
IL&FS Investment Managers MD Ramesh Bawa resigns; IL&FS Transportation Networks moves CFO Dilip Bhatia to the position of chief strategy officer
Mumbai: IL&FS Investment Managers, a unit of Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) which announced debt defaults this week, said on Saturday its Managing Director Ramesh Bawa had resigned.
IL&FS has revealed a series of delays and defaults on its debt obligations and inter-corporate deposits in recent days and ICRA cut the rating on its Rs 5,225 crore non-convertible debentures to ‘BB’ or “under watch for developing actions.”
The company did not explain the reason for Bawa’s resignation.
Separately on Saturday, another unit, IL&FS Transportation Networks, said it moved its chief financial officer, Dilip Bhatia, to the position of chief strategy officer, in order to focus on divestment of assets and other strategic initiatives.
Bhatia will relinquish his responsibilities as CFO with immediate effect and the company will look for a suitable replacement in due course, it said in a regulatory filing.
On Friday, IL&FS Financial Services, another unit of the IL&FS group, said its managing director and chief executive had resigned.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
More From Companies »
- Tata Steel to buy Usha Martin’s steel business for up to Rs 4,700 crore
- Jack Ma prefers to die on the beach than at a work table in Alibaba
- Google tweaks privacy policy for Indian payment app after Paytm complaint
- How Indian education technology startups are going global
- How turnaround agents are giving stalled realty projects a new lease of life
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- IL&FS unit chief resigns amid default crisis at group
- Tata Steel to buy Usha Martin’s steel business for up to Rs 4,700 crore
- Apple’s new smartwatch will monitor your heart only in the US, not in India or elsewhere
- Are 5 year-old smartphones still relevant today?
- OPEC and allies struggle to pump more oil as Iran supply falls
Mark to Market »
- India’s renewable energy sector hits a milestone but loses speed
- All eyes now on share swap ratio in this mega bank merger
- Jet Privilege can actually get higher valuation than Jet Airways
- Profitability of cement firms to take a hit due to weak prices, high costs
- Pidilite’s shares hold their ground despite weak rupee and rising crude