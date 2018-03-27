The Park Hotels launches new hotel in Goa’s Baga River area

The Park Hotels’ new 28-room hotel in Goa will serve only patrons above 18 years.

New Delhi: Luxury boutique hotel chain The Park Hotels has launched a new hotel in North Goa’s Baga River area. The 28-room will serve only patrons above 18 years, a statement from the company said.

The interiors of the property are influenced by Portuguese design with bold accents of yellow, the traditional colour of Goa and is further lifted by local art from Goan artists.

The hotel houses a 24-hour restaurant called Saltwater, a pool-side bar with alfresco dining, Aqua and a lounge area. The hotel chain is targeting couples and honeymooners through the newly launched property.

The hotel chain is also offering a range of activities including photography and cookery workshops as well as art classes with Goan artist, Subodh Kerkar. Other experiences include yoga, kick-boxing, surfing, sailing and romantic river cruises.

The Baga River property is currently available from Rs12,000 to Rs15,000 per night. It is the second property of the company in Goa after The Park Calangute.

“We are excited to launch our second Goa hotel ‘The Park Baga River’ in India’s most sought after vacation destination. Designed with The Park’s signature contemporary, cool style and open only to guests above 18 years. The hotel is a cultural hub, a place of escape for those who need some luxurious time off or a cocoon to rest after a day or night enjoying Goa’s beaches or night life,” said Priya Paul, chairperson, Apeejay Surrendra Park Hotels Ltd which manages The Park Hotels.

The Park Hotels operates a total of 16 properties under The Park Hotel and Zone By The Park sub-brand. All their properties house restaurants, bars, nightclubs, spas and health clubs. The chain of properties target both the corporate and leisure traveller.

The Park Hotel properties are present in Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai, New Delhi and Visakhapatnam.

The Zone By The Park properties are present in Coimbatore, Jaipur, Chennai Outer Ring Road (ORR), Raipur, Bengaluru and Jodhpur, with upcoming hotels in Jammu, Gurgaon and Igatpuri hill station in Maharashtra.