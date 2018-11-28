Will Rajinikanth’s 2.0 break office record of Baahubali 2, Thugs of Hindostan? What analysts say

2.0 is going to be screened in around 10,500 screens worldwide beating Baahubali 2’s record of 9,000 screens.

New Delhi: If advance ticket booking trends for 2.0 film are any indication, the Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer movie is likely to beat the opening day record of Aamir Khan’s recent Thugs of Hindostan and is a serious contender to beat Baahubali 2 as India’s all-time highest grossing film at the box office. Considered to be the most expensive film ever made in India, the Rs 550 crore film has reportedly recovered around Rs 370 by selling satellite, digital and distribution rights.

Just like Baahubali and its sequel, 2.0 is also trying to dominate box office in both north and south India by bridging the language divide. The movie is being presented in three languages — Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. While Akshay Kumar speaks in Hindi, Rajinikanth’s original voice is in Tamil. Voices of both the actors have been dubbed in the other languages.

South film industry trade analyst Ramesh Bala said 2.0 tickets for the opening weekend are selling like hotcakes. According to him the sci-fi film is going to be screened in around 10,500 screens worldwide beating Baahubali 2’s 9,000 record. In India alone, 2.0 will be released in around 7,000 screens tomorrow in 2D and 3D versions.

#2Point0 WW Screens Break-up (Approx) :



North America - 850



UK - 300



Europe - 500



MEA - 350



South Asia - 100



India - 7,500



APAC - 900



Total - 10,500 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 27, 2018

Finally, most theaters in #Chennai and rest of TN have opened adv booking..



Tickets are selling like hot cakes for the Opening weekend.. pic.twitter.com/wJb4hYq0xX — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) November 28, 2018

The countdown begins... The hype is tremendous... So are the expectations... Will it set new benchmarks at the BO?… #2Point0 #2Point0FromThursday pic.twitter.com/1xvnfieV5g — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 27, 2018

2.0 producers Lyca Productions tweeted that a million tickets have so far been sold out only on BookMyShow ticketing platform.

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said the Hindi version of 2.0 is expected to fetch around Rs 20 crore while the Tamil one another Rs 35 crore on the opening day itself. About a fortnight ago, Thugs of Hindostan had made over Rs 52 crore on the opening day itself, making a new record. Due to poor word of mouth, the big-budgeted Yash Raj film however sank at the box office later on.

“The craze is huge and I am sure the movie will see traffic numbers in Tamil Nadu, in Tamil language particularly. And likewise the presence of Akshay,” Rathi told Hindustan Times.

2.0’s success will mean a hattrick for Akshay Kumar at the box office after Pad Man and Gold this year.