Future Consumer Q4 consolidated net loss narrows to Rs4.05 crore

New Delhi:Future Consumer, a part of Kishore Biyani-led Future Group, on Tuesday said its consolidated net loss narrowed down to Rs4.05 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs11.38 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs823.82 crore as against Rs541.48 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal,

Future Consumer Ltd (FCL) formerly known as Future Consumer Enterprise Ltd said in a BSE filing.

FCL’s total expenses stood at Rs819.37 crore in the last quarter of 2017-18 as against Rs546.69 crore a year ago.

Shares of Future Consumer on Tuesday settled at Rs55.85 apiece on BSE, up 2.10%, from their previous close.