SBI, private banks open during 2-day strike

Banking services in several PSU banks are likely to be hit tomorrow as well. The two-day bank strike will end tomorrow. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Operations in the State Bank of India (SBI) and private sector banks were left unaffected due to the two-day bank strike which began today. Employees of SBI and private banks are not part of the two unions — All India Bank Employees’ Association (AIBEA) and Bank Employees’ Federation of India (BEFI) — which have supported the strike call given by central trade unions on labour issues.

Banking services were affected across branches of several PSU banks like IDBI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Allahabad Bank, Indian Bank, etc as a section of employees refrained from work in support of the strike. According to a PTI report, operations in SBI and private sector banks remained unaffected. In the banking industry, there are around nine major employee unions. Out of them, seven are not part of the strike.

“If the strike materialises, a section of the bank’s employees may take part in the proposed strike on the said dates, in which case, the normal functioning of the branches/offices of the bank may get affected,” Indian Bank had said in a statement earlier.

Allahabad Bank said the issues and demands are of industry level and strike call is also given at industry level. “Therefore, if the strike takes place, the functioning of branches of the bank may be affected. The bank is taking all the necessary steps in terms of the existing guidelines for smooth functioning of bank’s branches/offices on the day of strike(s), in the event the strike materialises,” it said in a BSE filing.

Banking services in these banks are likely to be hit tomorrow as well.

This is the fourth bank strike call given in the last 20 days. The first two were on December 21 and 26 with similar demands of a better pay hike and cancellation of the merger of PSUs — Bank of Baroda, Vijaya Bank and Dena Bank.