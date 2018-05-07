 ICICI Bank Q4 profit dives 50% to Rs1,020 crore as bad loans surge - Livemint
ICICI Bank Q4 profit dives 50% to Rs1,020 crore as bad loans surge

ICICI Bank’s net profit for the three months to 31 March fell to Rs1,020 crore from Rs2,025 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Mon, May 07 2018. 06 29 PM IST
Vishal Sridhar
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 8.84% at the end of March, compared with 7.82% at the end of the previous quarter and 7.89% a year earlier. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 8.84% at the end of March, compared with 7.82% at the end of the previous quarter and 7.89% a year earlier. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Bengaluru: ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s third-largest lender by assets, posted a near 50% drop in its fourth-quarter net profit as its provisions for bad loans surged.

Net profit for the three months to 31 March fell to Rs1,020 crore ($151.94 million) from Rs2,025 crore a year earlier, the bank said in a statement on Monday.

Twelve analysts on average had expected the company to post a net profit of Rs1,077 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 8.84% at the end of March, compared with 7.82% at the end of the previous quarter and 7.89% a year earlier. Reuters

First Published: Mon, May 07 2018. 06 26 PM IST
