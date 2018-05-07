ICICI Bank Q4 profit dives 50% to Rs1,020 crore as bad loans surge
ICICI Bank’s net profit for the three months to 31 March fell to Rs1,020 crore from Rs2,025 crore a year earlier
Last Published: Mon, May 07 2018. 06 29 PM IST
Bengaluru: ICICI Bank Ltd, India’s third-largest lender by assets, posted a near 50% drop in its fourth-quarter net profit as its provisions for bad loans surged.
Net profit for the three months to 31 March fell to Rs1,020 crore ($151.94 million) from Rs2,025 crore a year earlier, the bank said in a statement on Monday.
Twelve analysts on average had expected the company to post a net profit of Rs1,077 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans was 8.84% at the end of March, compared with 7.82% at the end of the previous quarter and 7.89% a year earlier. Reuters
First Published: Mon, May 07 2018. 06 26 PM IST
More From Companies »
- Ola to allow users to donate Re1 per ride for cancer care initiatives
- N/Core to support start-ups developing solutions for land and property inclusivity
- Manipal-Fortis bid: Had to take ‘more risky’ approach, says Ranjan Pai
- Cognizant’s Q1 revenue up 10% as earnings from health spendings rise
- ONGC clocks 6.3% rise in gas production
Latest News »
ICICI Bank Q4 profit dives 50% to Rs1,020 crore as bad loans surge
Ola to allow users to donate Re1 per ride for cancer care initiatives
Warren Buffett bashes bitcoin as nonproductive, thriving on mystique
Bharti Infratel, Indus likely to invest Rs3,500 crore capex for FY’19 ahead of merger
N/Core to support start-ups developing solutions for land and property inclusivity