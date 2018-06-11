CBI seeks Red Corner Notice against Nirav Modi from Interpol

Billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi is at the centre of the over $2 billion PNB fraud case. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday approached the Interpol seeking a red corner notice against billionaire jeweller Nirav Modi, who is at the centre of the over $2 billion PNB fraud case.

A Red Corner Notice means that the member countries of the Lyon-based Interpol can arrest and extradite Nirav Modi who fled India in the first week of January, weeks before Punjab National Bank filed a complaint with CBI.

The move comes barely hours after a Financial Times report said Nirav Modi has fled to the UK, claiming political asylum. He is the third Indian fugitive after beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya and former IPL commissioner Lalit to have fled to that nation.

Britain’s Home Office said it does not provide information on individual cases. Nirav Modi could not be contacted by Reuters for comment on the FT report.

Punjab National Bank, India’s second-largest state-run bank, said earlier in 2018 that two jewellery groups headed by Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi had defrauded it of about $2.2 billion by raising credit from overseas branches of other Indian banks using illegal guarantees issued by rogue PNB staff at a Mumbai branch over several years.

Nirav Modi is in London trying to claim asylum from what he calls “political persecution”, the FT reported.

India’s ministry of external affairs told the FT the Indian government was waiting for the country’s law enforcement agencies to approach them before pushing for an extradition, which had thus far not happened. The ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment outside regular working hours.