Reliance Industries market cap hits $100 billion, shares surge 6%

RIL shares have significantly outperformed the broader stock markets, with the prices rising nearly 18% year to date. Photo: Reuters

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) jumped sharply today, helping its market capitalisation touch $100 billion. RIL shares rose as much as 6% to a day’s high to ₹ 1,099, giving the company a market cap of close to ₹ 7 trillion. Energy-to-telecom conglomerate RIL, led by India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani, had breached the $100 billion mark way back in 2007. Currently, TCS, India’s biggest software services exporter, is the most valued company in India with a market capitalisation of ₹ 7.5 trillion.

Sharp gains in RIL shares and banking stocks have pushed the benchmark Sensex to new highs today. The Sensex rose nearly 300 points while the Nifty topped the 11,000 mark. RIL shares have significantly outperformed the broader markets, with prices rising nearly 18% year to date.

Chairman Mukesh Ambani at the company’s 41st annual general meeting earlier this month said that RIL aims to double sales in about seven years, even as the company explores ways to boost profitability of its mainstay refinery and chemicals businesses.

Ambani, however, does not plan to rely solely on refinery and petrochemicals, and is placing big bets on new consumer businesses to drive growth. RIL has invested about ₹ 2.5 trillion in telecom unit Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, through which Ambani wants to venture into e-commerce, healthcare, education and agriculture in the next two years.

“As India starts on its high-growth journey to double the size of its economy by 2025, I assure you that the size of Reliance will more than double in the same period,” Ambani told shareholders.

RIL also unveiled its fibre broadband system JioGigaFiber at its AGM in a push to make deeper inroads into the wireless and fixed-line internet industry. In the coming months, Reliance Jio will extend fibre connectivity to homes, traders and small businesses. Leveraging on its advanced fibre bandwidth network, Reliance Jio will be offering this service in over 1,100 cities and towns across India.

“The big story for Reliance Jio from here on is going to be fibre connectivity,” said Mayuresh Joshi, a fund manager at Angel Broking.

30 Bloomberg analysts have a buy rating on the stock whereas five have a hold rating and five have sell. Analysts have forecast RIL to report a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,489 crore and net sales of Rs 1.23 trillion in the June quarter, according to Bloomberg.

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd closed 4.5% higher at Rs 1082, as compared to a 0.80% gain in Sensex.