Godrej, Hero to develop commercial real estate at Gurugram

Mumbai: Godrej Fund Management (GFM), the real estate investment arm of the Godrej Properties Ltd, on Monday said it had entered into an agreement with Hero Cycles Ltd to jointly develop 1 million sq ft commercial office and retail space in Gurugram.

The development will entail a total investment of around Rs 1,500 crore, according to two people aware of the matter. Spokespersons of both the companies declined to comment on the investment involved.

The joint venture will develop the 4 acre property on Golf Course Road in Gurugram owned by Pankaj Munjal-promoted Hero Cycles Ltd.

“The combination of Godrej Fund Management and Godrej Properties combines superior investment management capabilities with best-in-class development capabilities. We will do our best to ensure this development becomes a landmark development in the NCR,” said Pirojsha Godrej, executive chairman, Godrej Properties, and chairman, Godrej Fund Management, in a statement.

This is the second deal GFM has invested through its office development fund, Godrej Build to Core (GBTC). The fund has a total corpus of $ 450 million, of which 50% has already been utilised. The first investment went into developing an office as part of a mixed-used project in Vikhroli, Mumbai.