GoAir, Wolfgang Prock-Schauer decide against opting for out-of-court deal

A file photo of Wolfgang Prock-Schauer. Photo: Bloomberg

Mumbai: The case between Wadia Group-owned GoAir and its former chief executive Wolfgang Prock-Schauer, whom the former accused of stealing confidential information and data, took a fresh turn on Tuesday as both parties decided against opting for an ‘out-of-court’ settlement.

The case will be heard by the Bombay high court on 17 July.

The airline has lost complete trust in Prock-Schauer and would hence like to pursue the case, senior counsel Darius Khambata, who appeared for GoAir, said on Tuesday.

“When we were in talks for settlement, at the same time the forensic due diligence was still going on, we found out that the former chief executive (Wolfgang Prock-Schauer) has taken away several other confidential information which we were not aware of earlier,” Khambata told the high court.

“They (Go Air) are saying that I have sent some mails from my official email to my personal email id, but this happens in normal business practices,” senior counsel Janak Dwarkadas, who appeared for Prock-Shauer, told the high court on Tuesday on behalf of his client.

As far as his client and GoAir were concerned, the no-frill airline has not shown the sensitive information that was (supposedly) stolen, Dwarkadas told the court.

After hearing the arguments made by both sides, justice S.J. Kathawala asked GoAir’s counsel to show the specific details that lead the airline to believe that Prock-Schauer had stolen confidential data.

GoAir’s counsel Khambata said that they are willing to share the details in a sealed envelope.

GoAir and Wolfgang Prock-Schauer did not respond to messages sent by Mint. Dwarkadas and Khambata declined to comment as the matter is being considered by the court.

Low-fare airline GoAir filed a case in the Bombay high court on 27 April against former managing director Wolfgang Prock-Schauer alleging theft of confidential information within a week of the latter joining rival IndiGo, court documents showed.

Prock-Schauer became chief executive officer of GoAir in June 2015 and was its managing director from April 2016 to late 2017, before joining IndiGo as chief operating officer on 1 February.

GoAir, one of the smaller airlines in India, is operated by Go Airlines (India) Ltd, which is part of the Wadia Group. Rival IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, is India’s largest airline.

At IndiGo, Prock-Schauer is responsible for flight operations, maintenance and engineering and inflight services directly as well as airport operations and operations control centre.