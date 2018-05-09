Walmart buys 77% stake in Flipkart for $16 billion

Flipkart has seen its valuation jump to $21 billion from just $10.2 billion a year ago. Photo: Mint

New Delhi/Bengaluru: American retail giant Walmart Inc. has agreed to pay $16 billion for a 77% stake in India’s largest start-up Flipkart, valuing the firm at about $21 billion in what is one of the largest acquisitions ever in the country.

The deal will redraw the retail landscape in India as Walmart takes its domestic battle with arch-rival Amazon to the global stage. It will also give a massive boost to entrepreneurship and the start-up ecosystem, which has struggled to provide exits.

The buyout, which is also the biggest e-commerce acquisition globally, marks the end of an era as Flipkart co-founder and chairman Sachin Bansal will leave the company.

The deal comes less than five years after Walmart exited India as a joint venture with Bharti Enterprises soured.

“India is one of the most attractive retail markets in the world, given its size and growth rate, and our investment is an opportunity to partner with the company that is leading transformation of e-commerce in the market,” Walmart chief executive officer Doug McMillon said.

The acquisition will lead to windfall gains for Flipkart’s early investors like Accel Partners, Tiger Global Management, Naspers and others.

Flipkart largest shareholder SoftBank Group will sell its 20%-plus holding entirely over time, marking a massive gain on a $2.5 billion investment only made last August.

Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, Tencent Holdings, Tiger Global Management and Microsoft are expected to retain at least some portion of their shareholdings in the company.

Mint reported on Tuesday, that the deal is likely to bring along Alphabet, the parent company of search giant Google, as a strategic partner and investor into Flipkart. Google is expected to purchase up to 5% in Flipkart.

Walmart said that Flipkart, which owns the fashion retailers Myntra and Jabong and the mobile payments app PhonePe, recorded gross merchandise value of $7.5 billion for the year ended 31 March, an increase of 50% over the previous year. Flipkart’s net sales also jumped by 50% to $4.6 billion.

The Walmart stock was down 4.2% in early trading in the US on the news of the acquisition.