India to issue new safety rules for A320neos with Pratt & Whitney engines
The civil aviation secretary said authorities have identified five issues broadly with A320neos engines out of which Pratt & Whitney has taken corrective action on four of them
New Delhi: India’s civil aviation watchdog will issue an advanced safety management protocol in one week for airlines operating Airbus A320neo aircraft fitted with the troubled Pratt & Whitney engines, the civil aviation secretary R.N. Choubey told Reuters on Tuesday.
Low-cost airlines IndiGo, owned by InterGlobe Aviation , and GoAir operate these aircraft in India.
Ministry officials and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation met with executives from IndiGo, GoAir, aircraft maker Airbus and engine maker Pratt & Whitney to discuss the ongoing issues with the engines that have led to several planes being grounded in recent months.
Authorities have identified five issues broadly with engines out of which Pratt & Whitney has taken corrective action on four of them, R.N. Choubey said, adding Pratt is working on resolving the fifth issue related to the gear box.
Measures such as grounding of existing planes and halting the induction of new A320neo aircraft are not needed as of now, Choubey added
