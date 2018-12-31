L&T bags orders worth Rs 2,084 crore

L&T Construction has won a major order in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the construction of 115kV substations with associated transmission lines and cable circuits. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Engineering major Larsen & Toubro Monday said its construction arm has bagged orders worth Rs 2,084 crore in the power transmission and distribution segment.

“The power transmission and distribution business of L&T Construction has secured Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) orders worth Rs 2,084 crore,” the company said in a statement.

On the domestic front, the company has secured EPC orders from reputed developers to build 235 MW of solar photovoltaic power projects in Tamil Nadu and Rajasthan, it said.

“A one of its kind solar photovoltaic plan, floating on a reservoir, will be implemented in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, as a part of Tirupati Smart City mission,” it added.

Another order for a Rural Electricity Infrastructure Development project under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana (DDUGJY) has been awarded in West Bengal.

On the international front, the company said that it has won a major order in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the construction of 115kV substations with associated transmission lines and cable circuits.

Another order for 132kV cable works for a substation has also been awarded in Dubai, UAE.

“EHV substation orders have been received from reputed customers in Oman and Qatar. An order for a 275kV substation order has been secured in the Sarawak state of Malaysia,” it said.

