Mumbai airport’s T1 terminal now offering automated check-in facility
Mumbai airport has extended the automated check-in facility to several five-star hotels in the city, enabling passengers to collect their boarding passes from the hotel itself
Mumbai: All the airlines operating out of Mumbai airport’s T1 terminal are now on self-bag drop or SBD facility, making the T1 terminal the first to have a fully-automated check-in facility. According to Mumbai International Airport Ltd, passengers can now use extended check-in facility at some of the hotels in the city.
The Mumbai airport has also extended the check-in facility to a host of five-star hotels in the city, enabling the passengers to collect their boarding passes from the hotel itself.
This facility has been introduced at hotels such as Sahara Star, Hyatt Regency, Taj Santacruz, ITC Maratha, Hilton Mumbai International Airport and The Lalit, it said. This will help passengers save a lot of time and a hassle-free boarding, Mumbai airport said.
The integration of new technology allows the processing of a significant number of passengers to be decentralised from the airport and allows for better use of resources, the airport operator said.
Mumbai airport already offers facilities such as self check-in kiosks, generating boarding passes and baggage tags through common use self service (CUSS), self-bag drop facility, among others, the release said.
MIAL, which runs the Mumbai airport, is the joint venture company between GVK-led consortium and the Airports Authority of India.
With inputs from PTI
