Bookings begin for Air India late-night flights with fares from Rs 1,000

Air India says that these late-night flights, also known as red-eye flights because of their timings, help travellers avoid peak-hour traffic in cities and hotel room rent for night stay.

New Delhi: National carrier Air India has started accepting bookings for its late-night flights connecting cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Coimbatore and Goa at fares beginning from Rs 1,000. The new late-night flights, which commence on November 30 on a daily basis, will operate between late night and early morning.

Air India’s new flights are on 3 routes: Bengaluru-Ahmedabad-Bengaluru, Delhi-Coimbatore-Delhi and Goa-Delhi-Goa with 15-day advance basic fares starting from Rs 1,000.

AI 589 from Bengaluru will depart at 12.30 am and reach Ahmedabad at 02.35 am. The return Air India AI 590 from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru will depart at 03.05 am and reach at 05.25 am. The 15-day advance basic fare for this route begins from Rs 1,000.

The Delhi-Coimbatore flight takes off at 9.15 pm and reaches at 12.30 am while the return flight from Coimbatore takes off at 1 am and reaches Delhi at 4 am. Air fares on this route begin at Rs 2,500.

On the third Air India late-night flight route, the plane takes off from Delhi airport at 10 pm and reaches Goa at 12.35 am. The return flight departs from Goa at 01.15 am and reaches Delhi at 03.40 am. Air India fares for these flights begin from Rs 3,000.

