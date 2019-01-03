CarDekho raises $110 million in Series C from Axis Bank, investors

Launched in 2008, CarDekho serves as an online car search platform for both new and used cars offering expert reviews and price comparisons. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Online car portal CarDekho has raised $110 million in a Series C funding round from existing investors Sequoia India, Hillhouse Capital, Capital G (Alphabet’s growth investment arm) along with Axis bank, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

CarDekho, owned by Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd, previously raised $75 million over three funding rounds. It counts Tybourne Capital, Ratan Tata, HDFC bank, Times Internet, Dentsu and Trifecta Capital as its existing investors.

The Rain Maker group acted as the financial advisor to CarDekho for the transaction.

The new investment is among the biggest for a Series C funding round for a business to consumer startups and in the automobile segment. Last year, business to business online marketplace Udaan raised $225 million in a Series C round led by DST Global and Lightspeed Venture Partners global fund and robotics startup GreyOrange seeked $140 million from US based Mithril Capital.

The company plans to utilize the funds to enhance focus on the used-car segment and further build it’s transaction services including insurance called InsuranceDekho.com and financing options.

“Our used engine has scaled up tremendously and has enabled us to incubate allied business like insurance and finance business as they are one of the largest opportunities ahead of us. The opportunity lies in extending formal credit and and insurance coverage to the new-to-formal economy population and will be continue to be a focus area for us,’ said Amit Jain, chief executive officer and co-founder at CarDekho.

Launched in 2008, CarDekho serves as an online car search platform for both new and used cars offering expert reviews and price comparisons. The Jaipur-based company partners with car manufacturers, car dealers and financial institutions to facilitate vehicle purchases.

CarDekho works with over eight auto manufacturers and claims to contribute 15-30% of their combined annual sales. In addition, it has 5000 dealer partnerships across India directing 42% of retail sales, according to he company.

The company also expanded to SouthEast Asia including markets such as Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia with Zigwheels.my, Oto.com and CarBay.my. It claims to be the leading car portal in Indonesia within two years of it’s launch.

CarDekho, is the flagship site of parent company GirnarSoft which also operates auto sites such as Zigwheel.com, BikeDekho.com, Gaadi.com and Powerdrift. It has also introduce specialised portals college discovery platform CollegeDekho.com, TyreDekho.co. and TrucksDekho.com.

Most of the GirnarSoft’s revenue comes from advertising on automobile classifieds including CarDekho and CarWale. The parent company has followed an acquisition-led-strategy to grow its business acquiring three companies in the automobile segment in 2016.

“Since Sequoia India’s initial investment, CarDekho has been executing well, and today has many existing business lines contributing to their growth,” said Shailesh Lakhani, managing director, Sequoia Capital India Advisors.

CarDekho competes with Car Trade ( MXC Solutions Pvt. Ltd), Droom that raised $30 million from Japanese investor Joe Hirao along with vertical classifieds portal QuikrCars and Olx.

Used car marketplace Spinny ( Yellow Drive Technologies) is in talks to raise $10-15 million, Mint reported in November.