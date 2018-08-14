Fortis shareholders clear stake sale to IHH Healthcare
Q1 results: Fortis Healthcare posts net loss of Rs 70.74 crore for the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of Rs 5.29 crore a year ago
Mumbai: Fortis Healthcare today said its shareholders had given their nod to acquisition by Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare. The shareholders of Fortis Healthcare have by an overwhelming majority of 99.69 per cent voted in favour of issuance of equity shares on a preferential allotment basis. They have also approved by 99.99 per cent votes reclassification of members of the promoter group to public shareholder category and classification of Northern TK Venture Pvt Ltd as promoter.
The cash-strapped firm booked a net loss of Rs 70.74 crore for the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of Rs 5.29 crore in the same period a year earlier, Fortis said. Income from operations fell 9.9 per cent to Rs 1,042 crore.
The results come after a prolonged takeover battle, which ended with IHH set to take control of Fortis after its bid of up to $1.1 billion was chosen over a rival’s, giving it ownership of over 30 hospitals amid a private healthcare boom in India.
More From Companies »
- Kotak Mahindra Bank’s preference share issue does not meet norms: RBI
- Tesla forms three-member panel to look at any Elon Musk deal
- Q1 results: Grasim net profit rises to Rs 1,116 crore
- Videocon Industries’ net loss widens to ₹2,874.21 crore in June quarter
- Vivo asks if women feel safe in India in Independence Day campaign
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- BofA-ML survey: Short EM equity second most crowded trade
- GST-led shift from informal to formal sector happening, but at a snail’s pace
- Uncertain earnings for agricultural input firms despite bountiful rains
- PVR pays a premium for south
- Tata Steel’s Q1 supports India push but investors enquire at what cost