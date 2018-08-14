Fortis shareholders clear stake sale to IHH Healthcare

IHH is set to take control of Fortis after its bid of up to $1.1 billion was chosen by the board, giving it ownership of over 30 hospitals. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Fortis Healthcare today said its shareholders had given their nod to acquisition by Malaysia’s IHH Healthcare. The shareholders of Fortis Healthcare have by an overwhelming majority of 99.69 per cent voted in favour of issuance of equity shares on a preferential allotment basis. They have also approved by 99.99 per cent votes reclassification of members of the promoter group to public shareholder category and classification of Northern TK Venture Pvt Ltd as promoter.

The cash-strapped firm booked a net loss of Rs 70.74 crore for the three months ended June 30, compared with a profit of Rs 5.29 crore in the same period a year earlier, Fortis said. Income from operations fell 9.9 per cent to Rs 1,042 crore.

The results come after a prolonged takeover battle, which ended with IHH set to take control of Fortis after its bid of up to $1.1 billion was chosen over a rival’s, giving it ownership of over 30 hospitals amid a private healthcare boom in India.