Madhucon Projects bags tender for Nagaland road projects worth Rs734.9 crore

Madhucon Projects has received Letter of Acceptance from NHIDCL for four road projects totalling Rs734.9 crore, the company said in a BSE filing
Last Published: Sat, Mar 31 2018. 04 16 PM IST
New Delhi: Construction firm Madhucon Projects Ltd has bagged road projects worth Rs734.9 crore from National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corp. Ltd (NHIDCL) in Nagaland.

Madhucon Projects Ltd has received Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from NHIDCL for four road projects totalling Rs734.9 crore, the company said in a BSE filing.

Hyderabad-based Madhucon Group has interests across sectors like construction, granites, coal, power and sugars.

