Reliance takes on Amazon, Flipkart in India e-commerce slugfest
Reliance Industries will create an omnichannel retail platform that will involve Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio businesses
Mumbai: Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) plans to take on the likes of Amazon.com Inc. and Walmart-owned Flipkart Group in retail by creating an platform that combines online and conventional shopping. RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani outlined the plan on Thursday at the company’s 41st annual general meeting (AGM) in Mumbai. The effort will involve the group’s Reliance Retail Ltd and Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd businesses, he said. The latter will also introduce a fiber-based broadband service—JioGigaFiber—on 15 August.
Mint had first reported on Reliance’s e-commerce plan on 14 June.
Global retail powerhouses like Amazon and Walmart have been investing in India’s retail industry, where e-commerce sales could more than double to $72 billion by 2022 from $32.7 billion in 2018, research firm eMarketer estimated. The retail-to-refining conglomerate is looking for growth in e-commerce after spending as much as ₹ 2.5 trillion ($36.3 billion) in setting up mobile and fiber broadband infrastructure, Ambani said.
The platform will use augmented reality, holographs and virtual reality to create an “immersive shopping experience,” Ambani said, without giving a timeline or financial targets. The service will be available to small merchants as well, enabling them to “do everything that large enterprises and large e-commerce players are able to do”.
Walmart, the world’s largest retailer, said in May it will acquire a 77% stake in Flipkart Group for $16 billion, leaving the remainder to Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal and other shareholders.
Highlights of the Reliance shareholder meet:
■ Reliance Jio aims to introduce fiber broadband in 1,100 cities nationwide
■ The e-commerce venture will leverage 350 million footfalls in Reliance Retail stores, 215 million Reliance Jio subscribers, and the target of 50 million fiber broadband homes and 30 million small merchants.
■ Reliance Jio has introduced Jio Phone 2, an upgraded version of the feature phone offered for an initial price of ₹2,999. The upgrade allows access to Youtube, Whatsapp and Facebook
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Infosys shares plunge 4.5% ahead of Q1 results, m-cap sinks ₹13,125 crore
- Reliance takes on Amazon, Flipkart in India e-commerce slugfest
- Vijay Mallya’s London house can be searched, says UK High Court
- Mukesh Ambani wants to double RIL in seven years
- Isro successfully carries out flight tests for Crew Escape System
Mark to Market »
- Modi govt’s MSP hike: Long on objective, short on details
- June PMI shows economy rebounded from demonetisation, GST roll-out
- Key elements from RIL annual report 2017-18
- GST: Setting up a centralized advance ruling authority—the sooner the better
- Will monsoon aggravate fuel challenges for thermal sector?