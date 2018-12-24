P.V. Bharathi appointed MD and CEO of Corporation Bank
Bharathi is at present executive director, Canara Bank
New Delhi: P V Bharathi has been appointed as managing director and chief executive officer of the Corporation Bank, according to an order issued by the Personnel Ministry on Monday.
She will take over the charge on or after February 1, 2019 and remain in the post till March 31, 2020 - the date of her superannuation, the order said.
In another order, the ministry said Birupaksha Mishra and Balakrishna Alse S has been appointed as executive director in the Corporation Bank and the Oriental Bank of Commerce, respectively.
Mishra is General Manager, Central Bank of India. Balakrishna is GM, Corporation Bank. K Ramachandran has been appointed as executive director of the Allahabad Bank. He is at present General Manager, Corporation Bank.
Ramachandaran will hold the office up to the date of his superannuation which is June 30, 2021.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
