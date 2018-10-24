Zydus Cadila to buy Heinz’s India business, including Complan, for Rs 4,595 crore

Complan, a household brand in the health food drink category, was introduced in India in 1969 as a milk-based health food drink

Zydus Wellness today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the subsidiary of Kraft Heinz, Heinz India Private Limited (”Heinz India”), jointly with Cadila Healthcare Ltd., at a valuation of Rs 4,595 crore. Heinz India’s business comprises the brands Complan, Glucon D, Nycil and Sampriti Ghee, two large manufacturing facilities in Aligarh and Sitarganj and teams devoted to operations, research, sales, marketing and support.

The transaction is expected to close in Q4 FY 19, subject to regulatory approvals. Heinz India also has a strong distribution network of over 800 distributors, more than 20,000 wholesalers covering 29 states.

For the four brands, Heinz India recorded revenues of about Rs. 1150 crores and EBIDTA of about Rs. 225 crore for the 12-month period ending 30 June2018. Following this acquisition, Zydus Wellness will have consolidated revenues of about Rs. 1,700 crore. T

The transaction is proposed to be financed by a mix of equity and debt, Zydus Wellness said. “Select leading private equity firms have committed to partnering the transaction by way of equity support,” the company said.

“The transaction is expected to be EPS accretive. The acquisition has an attractive fit in terms of well-entrenched brands in the fast growing categories of food, nutrition and skin care as well as complementary distribution capabilities. The acquired brands have a strong market presence and a legacy of over 50 years,” it said.

Glucon D, first launched in 1933, is the leader in the energy drinks segment in India. Complan, a household brand in the health food drink category, was introduced in India in 1969 as a milk-based health food drink.