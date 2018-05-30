Info Edge posts Q4 loss at Rs13.7 crore

Info Edge’s total income, however, increased 19.7% to Rs263.1 crore for the fourth quarter of 2017-18 as against Rs219.7 crore in the year-ago period

New Delhi: Info Edge, which owns online job portal Naukri.com, on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs13.7 crore on a standalone basis for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs32.8 crore in the year-ago period, Info Edge said in a BSE filing.

The company’s total income, however, increased 19.7% to Rs263.1 crore for the fourth quarter of 2017-18 as against Rs219.7 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

For the full financial year 2017-18, Info Edge’s net profit stood at Rs500.9 crore (against a loss of Rs42.6 crore), while total income was up about 11% to Rs1,077 crore from Rs970.4 crore in financial year 2016-17 on a consolidated basis.

“We have ended the year with a strong growth of 36.6% year-on-year in net cash from operations. It is encouraging to see the rebound of growth in 99acres.com in the second half of FY18. The Billings of 99acres.com in Q3 and Q4 grew 54% and 43%, respectively y-o-y with the cash breakeven,” Info Edge CFO Chintan Thakkar said.

Info Edge (India) Ltd also runs Jeevansathi.com, 99acres.com and Shiksha.com as well as Quadrangle (an offline executive search business).

Apart from this, Info Edge has also invested into emerging internet companies like Zomato, Meritnation, Policybazaar, Canvera and Happily Unmarried. With its headquarters in Noida, the company employs around 4,000 people and has a presence in India, Dubai, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.