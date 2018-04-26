Axis Bank posts Q4 loss of Rs2,189 crore over provisions for bad loans
Axis Bank’s net loss was Rs2,189 crore for the three months ended 31 March, compared with a profit of Rs1,225 crore a year ago
Last Published: Thu, Apr 26 2018. 06 34 PM IST
Bengaluru: Axis Bank Ltd, India’s third-biggest private sector lender by assets, reported a surprise fourth-quarter loss, plagued by a rise in provisions for bad loans.
Net loss was Rs2,189 crore ($327.94 million) for the three months ended 31 March, compared with a profit of Rs1,225 crore a year ago, the Mumbai-based bank said.
Analysts had on average expected a profit of Rs514 crore, according to Thomson Reuters data.
Gross bad loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 6.77% at end-March, compared with 5.28% in the preceding quarter and 5.04% a year ago. Reuters
