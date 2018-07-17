Anjani Kumar named MD at o3 Capital

Anjani Kumar, managing director at o3 Capital.

Mumbai: O3 Capital, a boutique investment bank, has named Anjani Kumar as its managing director (MD).

Kumar had previously worked with CIMB Securities India as head of investment banking in India and RBS global banking as head of corporate finance as well as ABN AMRO in M&A/capital markets team in India, UK and HongKong, the Mumbai-based firm said in a statement on Tuesday.

Kumar has more than two decades of experience in i-banking spanning a wide range of mergers and acquisitions, equity and structured debt deals in multiple geographies; involving a number of cross-border transactions. His appointment is aimed at helping o3 Capital grow its corporate finance expertise, according to the note. Kumar will also look after M&A initiatives, along with leading large corporate relationships for the firm. “o3 Capital is focused on expanding and deepening their investment banking and advisory capabilities globally and the addition of Anjani to this team marks another notable step up in the firm’s expertise in this regard,” said Srinivas Tekal, co-head, investment banking at o3 Capital.

o3 was founded in 2007 by Shyam Shenthar, Deepesh Garg, Shiraz Bugwadia and Srinivas Tekal.

Shenthar, chief executive and MD at o3 Capital, previously worked with Avendus Capital. Garg and Bugwadia, MDs at o3, also worked with Avendus. Srinivas, also a managing director, was previously associated with TAIB Bank.

The firm has a presence in the asset management business and manages a $10 million early-stage fund called Uniqorn Venture Fund.

Some of the firm’s successful transactions include a $21 million investment by Westbridge Capital in Enrich Salons, advising the promoters of Sutures India and CX Partners on their stake sale to TPG Growth, and Orbimed’s investment in Suraksha Diagnostics.