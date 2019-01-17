Morgan Stanley suffers worst bond-trading slump on Wall Street
Bond-trading revenue tumbled 30% to $564 million, the biggest drop of the five largest US investment banks and well below the $823 million average estimate of analysts
New York: Morgan Stanley’s fixed-income traders succumbed to the same downturn that afflicted the rest of Wall Street in the fourth quarter, posting the lowest revenue in three years.
Clients spooked by extended bouts of volatility, especially during December, also left fixed-income operations reeling at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., which reported results earlier this week. Morgan Stanley blamed credit and rates products.
Shares of Morgan Stanley dropped 3.4% at 7:19am in early trading in New York.
Equities trading also trailed rivals, little changed from a year earlier while the firm’s competitors posted gains. Merger-advisory work benefited from a deal making boom that pushed revenue from that business 41% higher to $734 million. That beat the average estimate of $605 million.
Even as bond-trading sinks deeper into decline, big banks are setting records in other areas. They had already topped $100 billion in annual profit for the first time before Morgan Stanley reported results. Credit goes to the US tax overhaul that cut levies on lenders, rising interest rates and a retail-banking boom.
