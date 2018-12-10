Plea in SC seeks modification of order remanding Jaypee insolvency case to NCLT

The matter, which involved Jaypee’s Noida-based township project, was brought before a bench headed by Justice Madan B. Lokur who said that it would come up for hearing before an appropriate bench.

New Delhi: Chitra Sharma, a homebuyer, moved the Supreme Court on Monday against an order of the registrar declining to entertain an application for modification of an August order that had remanded the insolvency case against Jaypee Infratech Ltd (JIL) to the company tribunal to be started afresh.

On 9 August, a bench headed by former chief justice Dipak Misra, sought to protect the interest of homebuyers and remanded the issue back to the NCLT-Allahabad to start afresh and sought the formation of a new committee of creditors (CoC) that would include homebuyers.

A timeframe of 180 days starting 9 August was laid down for completion of such proceedings, with an extension of 90 days if deemed necessary by the tribunal .

The court had also allowed the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to direct banks to take forward insolvency proceedings against JIL’s parent company, Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL).

Sharma has sought modification of the August order on the grounds that homebuyer’s interest to the extent of their status as “secured” or “unsecured creditors” was still undecided. Sharma’s plea added that after a series of litigation, the relief stands stalled until the new litigation under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) was decided, which would take a year at the least.

“Due to the apex court not deciding on whether homebuyers are secured creditors or not, a vacuum was created to the detriment of the homebuyers. The court also lost sight of the fact that the defective mechanism of voting in the corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) worked to the disadvantage of the homebuyers,” Sharma claimed.

Under an amendment to the IBC in June, homebuyers would be treated at par with financial creditors and get to decide on a company’s future along with lenders.

The insolvency professional will now invite bids for the firm, keeping out promoters of JIL and JAL. Under the IBC, promoters can bid for winning back their firms only if they repay dues to creditors. The three bidders who have evinced interest, Adani Infrastructure and Developers Pvt Ltd, a consortium of Lakshdeep Investments & Finance Pvt Ltd and a consortium of Cube Highways and Infrastructure Pte Ltd and Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd, will get another chance to revise their bids.