Claim against Flipkart’s Binny Bansal was of sexual assault
According to sources, the individual concerned was a former Flipkart associate who was not with the company at the time of making the allegation
Mumbai: The investigation into Flipkart Group chief Binny Bansal that led to his resignation on Tuesday stemmed from an allegation of sexual assault that dates back a few years, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
“In late July ... an allegation came to us. It was a claim of sexual assault against Binny,” the source said, adding the individual concerned was a former Flipkart associate who was not with the company at the time of making the allegation.
“The investigation could not corroborate the allegation. It did, however, surface a lack of transparency on Binny’s part.”
Bansal has strongly denied the allegation, according to a separate statement by Flipkart and its main shareholder Walmart.
He could not be reached for comment by repeated emails and phone calls from Reuters.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
