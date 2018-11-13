 Claim against Flipkart’s Binny Bansal was of sexual assault - Livemint
Claim against Flipkart’s Binny Bansal was of sexual assault

According to sources, the individual concerned was a former Flipkart associate who was not with the company at the time of making the allegation

Reuters
Binny Bansal resigned from Flipkart on Tuesday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint
Binny Bansal resigned from Flipkart on Tuesday. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Mumbai: The investigation into Flipkart Group chief Binny Bansal that led to his resignation on Tuesday stemmed from an allegation of sexual assault that dates back a few years, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“In late July ... an allegation came to us. It was a claim of sexual assault against Binny,” the source said, adding the individual concerned was a former Flipkart associate who was not with the company at the time of making the allegation.

“The investigation could not corroborate the allegation. It did, however, surface a lack of transparency on Binny’s part.”

Bansal has strongly denied the allegation, according to a separate statement by Flipkart and its main shareholder Walmart.

He could not be reached for comment by repeated emails and phone calls from Reuters.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

First Published: Tue, Nov 13 2018. 07 44 PM IST
