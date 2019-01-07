AION Capital buys InterGlobe Technologies

Vipul Doshi, chief executive officer of InterGlobe Technologies.

Mumbai: Private equity firm AION Capital Partners Monday said that it has acquired InterGlobe Technologies, a global travel business process management technology and digital services company. AION Capital, an India-focused private equity fund with $825 million in committed capital, was established through a strategic partnership between Apollo Global Management and ICICI Venture.

Apollo is a leading global alternative investment manager with assets under management of approximately $270 billion as of 30 September 2018.

InterGlobe Technologies was founded in 1998 by InterGlobe Enterprises, one of the world’s largest travel conglomerates. InterGlobe Technologies is focused on the travel and hospitality industry and has more than 70 top customers globally.

With a workforce of over 10,000 travel experts spread across 15 centres in seven countries, InterGlobe Technologies provides digital contact centre services, domain driven technology and innovative digital services and solutions including chatbots, robotic process automation, travel analytics and social media services.

“The management team is excited to partner with AION Capital. We will continue to invest in this sizeable global business, with a focus on digital transformation within the Travel eco-system” said Vipul Doshi, chief executive officer at InterGlobe Technologies.

AION will support InterGlobe Technologies in its next phase of growth as the company focuses on accelerating service expansion in current and new verticals in the travel industry, specifically enhancing a traveller’s digital experience, AION said.

“With its strong customer base and deep domain expertise in the travel sector, we believe that InterGlobe Technologies is uniquely positioned. We expect InterGlobe Technologies will continue to leverage and further strengthen its digital capabilities and global footprint to meet the growing demand for differentiated customer experience,” said Utsav Baijal, partner at AION Capital.