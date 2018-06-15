Panacea settles patent dispute with US-based Celgene Corp
As per the agreement, Panacea Biotec and Apotex will receive a non-exclusive license under which the Indian firm would begin selling a generic version of Abraxane in the US
New Delhi:Drug firm Panacea Biotec along with its partner Apotex has inked a pact with US-based Celgene Corporation to settle patent disputes regarding Abraxane, a drug used to treat various kinds of cancer including that of breast and lungs.
As per the agreement, Panacea Biotec and Apotex will receive a non-exclusive license under which the Indian firm through Apotex would begin selling a generic version of Abraxane in the US and its territories and also in certain jurisdictions outside of the US on a mutually agreed-upon date, Panacea said in a regulatory filing on Friday.
“Panacea along with its partner Apotex have entered into a settlement agreement with Celgene Corporation and its subsidiary Abraxis BioScience, LLC, for settlement of disputes regarding patents covering Abraxane,” the filing said.
Panacea shares on Friday ended 0.78% up at Rs271.70 apiece on the BSE.
More From Companies »
- India said to probe Sequoia Capital’s role in alleged money laundering
- AT&T closes $85 billion deal for Time Warner
- Bajaj Electricals to acquire cookware brand Nirlep Appliances
- France’s Teleperformance to buy BPO firm Intelenet for $1 billion
- We are living in the golden age for travel: Hilton Hotels’s Navjit Ahluwalia
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- India’s trade deficit widens to 4-month high of $14.62 billion
- India said to probe Sequoia Capital’s role in alleged money laundering
- AT&T closes $85 billion deal for Time Warner
- Panacea settles patent dispute with US-based Celgene Corp
- Construction firm NBCC to invest Rs500 crore to acquire 2 loss-making PSUs