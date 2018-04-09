Supreme Court to hear Binani Cement’s plea for out-of-court settlement

Binani Cement’s lenders have asked for necessary permissions to be obtained before they proceed with the settlement. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Binani Cement Ltd moved the Supreme Court on Monday seeking permission for an out-of-court settlement and end insolvency proceedings against it.

The company’s lenders have asked for necessary permissions to be obtained before they proceed with the settlement.

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by chief justice Dipak Misra who said that it will be taken up for hearing on 13 April.

Last week, the committee of creditors (CoC) of Binani Cement had decided to stick with the offer of Rs6,350 crore to buy Dalmia Bharat Cement for the debt-ridden firm’s sale under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016.

Moreover, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had also asked the adjudicating authority, which is the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), to proceed with the resolution process of Binani Cement as per the IBC.

Hearing at the Kolkata bench of the NCLT has been adjourned till 16 April in view of the Supreme Court agreeing to hear the dispute later this week.

On 5 April, while posting the matter for further hearing on 19 April, the NCLAT had stated that “pendency of the appeal will not come in the way of the adjudicating authority to proceed with the corporate insolvency resolution process in accordance with the provisions of I&B Code, 2016.”

UltraTech Cement Ltd, which was initially outbid by Dalmia Bharat but later struck a deal with Binani Industries for Rs7,266 crore, has alleged that the bidding for the company should be cancelled because the findings of the forensic audit had not been disclosed to the bidders.

The counsel for Binani Cement’s lenders had taken time till 8 April to decide whether to consider UltraTech’s offer after the Kolkata bench of the NCLT said “in the larger interest of all stakeholders” an out-of-court settlement should be considered. But lenders have not rejected Dalmia Bharat’s resolution plan, which has been submitted to NCLT, for fear of legal implications.