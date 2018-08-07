IndiGo offers flight tickets starting Rs 981
IndiGo is offering fares starting as low as Rs 981. This offer is valid till 9 August 2018 for travel between 12 August and 8 October 2018
New Delhi: After GoAir announced heavy discounts on ticket prices on up to 10 lakh seats, now IndiGo is trying to woo customers with a lucrative offer. The domestic carrier is offering fares starting as low as Rs 981. This offer is valid till 9 August 2018 for travel between 12 August and 8 October 2018. The IndiGo offer is available on limited seats on select sectors and flights. Regular fares will be payable in the event the relevant seats are sold out.
Starting fares in the new IndiGo offer on some other routes include Jammu-Srinagar (Rs 981), Goa-Ahmedabad (Rs 1,099), Delhi-Goa (Rs 3,718), Delhi-Lucknow (Rs 1,374), Patna-Kolkata (Rs 1,099), Ranchi-Bengaluru (Rs 1,099), Delhi-Mumbai (Rs 2,272), Delhi-Patna (Rs 2,099), Delhi-Pune (Rs 2,832), Delhi-Srinagar (Rs 2,101), Mumbai-Bengaluru (Rs 1,748) and Mumbai-Delhi (Rs 2,255).
The IndiGo offer can be availed with additional cashback when you book through Airtel Payments Bank and MobiKwik e-wallets.
The domestic carrier is also offering a flat 10% cashback for bookings made through Paytm. Besides, the customers must note that they can avail a 10% cashback up to a maximum of Rs 500 only, while the minimum booking value to avail the offer is Rs 2,500, according to the terms and conditions available on the website.
In a bid to woo customers, this lean season, Jet Airways has launched a nine-day global fare sale as part of an Independence Day promotional offer. The Jet Airways sale, which starts from 7 August, offers flyers a discount of up to 30% on the base fare in economy and premiere class, according to the airline.
GoAir is also offering domestic flight tickets at a starting all-inclusive price of Rs 1,099 on up to 10 lakh seats under its ‘Go Gr8 Festival Sale!’. The booking period of GoAir’s new promotional offers will end on 9 August. The travel period of the ‘Go Gr8 Festival Sale!’ offer ends on 31 December 2018.
