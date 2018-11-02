 Hindalco Q2 profit dives 21%, but beats estimate - Livemint
Hindalco Q2 profit dives 21%, but beats estimate

Hindalco’s standalone profit after tax came in at Rs 309 crore in the second quarter, compared with Rs 393 crore a year earlier

Last Published: Fri, Nov 02 2018. 02 09 PM IST
Reuters
Revenue from operations for the company, which also manufactures copper products and fertilisers, rose about 5 percent to Rs 10,833 crore. Photo: AFP
Aluminium producer Hindalco Industries Ltd posted a 21.4 pct decline in Sept-quarter net profit on Friday, dragged down by rising input costs, but marginally beat estimate. Standalone profit after tax came in at Rs 309 crore in the second quarter, compared with Rs 393 crore a year earlier, Hindalco said.

Eleven analysts on an average had expected the Mumbai-based company to report a profit of Rs 307 crore, according to Refinitiv data.

Revenue from operations for the company, which also manufactures copper products and fertilisers, rose about 5 percent to Rs 10,833 crore.

First Published: Fri, Nov 02 2018. 02 09 PM IST
